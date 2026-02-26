Tyler Soderstrom headshot

Tyler Soderstrom News: Strong spring performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Soderstrom went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's Cactus League win over the Rangers.

Soderstrom helped spark an early offensive surge for the Athletics, ripping a 105.8 mph single up the middle to drive in a pair in the second inning. The 24-year-old turned in a strong 2025 campaign, slashing .276/.346/.474 with 34 doubles, 25 homers and 93 RBI across 158 games, performance that helped earn him a seven-year, $86 million extension in December. He'll enter the 2026 season as the club's primary left fielder and a key fixture in the lineup.

Tyler Soderstrom
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Soderstrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Soderstrom See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
16 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
35 days ago