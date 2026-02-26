Tyler Soderstrom News: Strong spring performance
Soderstrom went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's Cactus League win over the Rangers.
Soderstrom helped spark an early offensive surge for the Athletics, ripping a 105.8 mph single up the middle to drive in a pair in the second inning. The 24-year-old turned in a strong 2025 campaign, slashing .276/.346/.474 with 34 doubles, 25 homers and 93 RBI across 158 games, performance that helped earn him a seven-year, $86 million extension in December. He'll enter the 2026 season as the club's primary left fielder and a key fixture in the lineup.
