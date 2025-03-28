Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Soderstrom headshot

Tyler Soderstrom News: Two homers in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Soderstrom went 2-for-3 with two homers, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's loss against the Mariners.

Soderstrom looks set to play everyday at first base and may get some playing time behind the plate as the third catcher. He's picking up where he left off in September, when he hit .279 with two home runs and a .852 OPS after a wrist injury in early July last season forced him to miss two months

Tyler Soderstrom
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
