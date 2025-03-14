Tyler Stephenson Injury: Headed to IL with oblique strain

Stephenson will open the season on the 10-day injured list after being diagnosed with a low-grade oblique strain, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Stephenson had gone for tests for what had been described as a back injury, but an MRI revealed a strain to his oblique. That the strain is considered relatively minor gives Stephenson a chance to keep his IL stint relatively brief, but it's no guarantee since oblique issues can often linger. With Stephenson out, Jose Trevino will open the season as the Reds' top catcher. Cincinnati has just two catchers on its 40-man roster, which leaves non-roster invitee Austin Wynns as a good bet to be the No. 2 backstop when camp breaks.