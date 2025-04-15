Tyler Stephenson Injury: One week away from rehab assignment
Reds manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Stephenson (oblique) could begin a rehab assignment in one week, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Stephenson strained his left oblique back in mid-March but appears to nearly be game-ready. He will require a handful of rehab contests to knock the rust off but should be ready for his season debut before the end of April if all goes well.
