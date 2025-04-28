Tyler Stephenson Injury: Re-evaluated at end of this week

Reds manager Terry Francona said Monday that Stephenson (oblique) will be re-evaluated where he's at on his rehab assignment at the end of this week, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

That typically means a player will be activated at that time as long as long as they're performing and feeling well in their rehab games. Stephenson has been out all season with a strained left oblique and is 3-for-17 with one home run in his first five rehab contests with Triple-A Louisville. He caught a full nine innings Sunday, which is the first time he's done so since joining Louisville.