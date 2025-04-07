Tyler Stephenson Injury: To begin ramping up soon

Stephenson (oblique) received more good news after undergoing an MRI on Monday, and he'll begin to be more aggressive in his recovery, Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Stephenson is continuing to fight through a left oblique injury, but another MRI showed that he's moving in the right direction. The Reds have yet to disclose a concrete timetable for a return, though he'll likely need to see at least a handful of at-bats in the minors before being activated from the 10-day injured list.