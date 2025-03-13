Tyler Stephenson Injury: Undergoing MRI on back

Stephenson will undergo an MRI on his injured back Thursday, Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Stephenson had to be scratched from Wednesday's Cactus League lineup against the Rangers. Reds manager Terry Francona downplayed the injury at the time, but it seems Stephenson hasn't bounced back as quickly as hoped, necessitating the MRI. Francona said the team should have an update on Stephenson's condition later Thursday or Friday.