Tyler Stephenson News: Activated from injured list

The Reds activated Stephenson (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Stephenson is set to make his season debut after missing the first month-plus of the campaign with a left oblique strain. The Reds will carry three catcher for now, as Jose Trevino and Austin Wynns have both played well. Stephenson will be at the top of the catcher depth chart for the Reds but could be eased back into primary catcher duties.