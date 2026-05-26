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Tyler Stephenson News: Another two-RBI game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Stephenson went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored during the Reds' 7-2 win over the Mets on Tuesday.

Stephenson has logged two RBI in two consecutive games, with his RBI double in the sixth inning of Tuesday's contest giving the Reds a 6-0 lead. It was the fifth multi-RBI game of the season for the veteran catcher, who has gone 5-for-21 (.238) with one home run, five RBI and three runs scored over his last seven games.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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