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Tyler Stephenson News: Blasts fourth home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Stephenson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-2 win over the Mets.

Stephenson delivered a key blow in Cincinnati's four-run fourth inning, taking Nolan McLean deep for a two-run shot to extend the lead. The homer was his fourth of the season as the catcher continues to search for more consistency at the plate. While the overall production has been underwhelming, one bright spot has been his improved plate discipline compared to 2025, as Stephenson has raised his walk rate from 10 percent to 13.2 percent while lowering his strikeout rate from 33.9 percent to 27.1 percent. He is now slashing .181/.284/.307 with four doubles, 15 RBI and nine runs scored across 148 plate appearances.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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