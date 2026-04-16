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Tyler Stephenson News: Day off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Stephenson is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus the Giants.

Stephenson started behind the dish in the first two games of the series, so he'll get a breather for Thursday's matinee. P.J. Higgins will do the catching and bat ninth for the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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