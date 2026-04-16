Tyler Stephenson News: Day off Thursday
Stephenson is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus the Giants.
Stephenson started behind the dish in the first two games of the series, so he'll get a breather for Thursday's matinee. P.J. Higgins will do the catching and bat ninth for the Reds.
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