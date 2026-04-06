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Tyler Stephenson News: Goes deep during win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Stephenson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Marlins.

Stephenson provided key insurance with a solo homer in the eighth inning, extending Cincinnati's lead late. It was the catcher's second home run of the season and third RBI. After opening the year hitless in his first four games, the 29-year-old has begun to turn things around slightly with hits in three of his last four contests. Still, Stephenson is slashing just .167/.200/.417 through 25 plate appearances, making him a frustrating early-season option for fantasy managers.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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