Tyler Stephenson News: Homers as pinch hitter

Stephenson entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter and hit a solo home run in a 7-1 loss to Miami.

Stephenson's eighth-inning blast made it a 2-1 game before the Marlins put it out of reach with a five-run ninth. The home run was the 12th of the season for Stephenson, who's hit six of them in the last 21 games. What had been a rough first half (.680 OPS) has given way to a productive second half (1.003), as the 30-year-old backstop sets himself up for unrestricted free agency this offseason.