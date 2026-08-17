Tyler Stephenson News: Homers as pinch hitter
Stephenson entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter and hit a solo home run in a 7-1 loss to Miami.
Stephenson's eighth-inning blast made it a 2-1 game before the Marlins put it out of reach with a five-run ninth. The home run was the 12th of the season for Stephenson, who's hit six of them in the last 21 games. What had been a rough first half (.680 OPS) has given way to a productive second half (1.003), as the 30-year-old backstop sets himself up for unrestricted free agency this offseason.
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