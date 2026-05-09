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Tyler Stephenson News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Stephenson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

Stephenson will get a break after going 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last two starts. Jose Trevino will step in to handle catching duties and bat eighth.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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