Tyler Stephenson News: Not in Sunday's lineup
Stephenson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Stephenson went 1-for-5 with three walks across the first two games of the series and will take a seat for Sunday's finale. P.J. Higgins will step in behind the plate to catch for lefty Andrew Abbott.
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