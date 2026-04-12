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Tyler Stephenson News: Not in Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Stephenson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Stephenson went 1-for-5 with three walks across the first two games of the series and will take a seat for Sunday's finale. P.J. Higgins will step in behind the plate to catch for lefty Andrew Abbott.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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