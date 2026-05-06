Tyler Stephenson headshot

Tyler Stephenson News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Stephenson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Stephenson appears to be receiving a routine breather after he started behind the plate in five of the Reds' previous six games. Jose Trevino will get the nod at catcher Wednesday.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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