Tyler Stephenson News: Not starting Wednesday
Stephenson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Stephenson appears to be receiving a routine breather after he started behind the plate in five of the Reds' previous six games. Jose Trevino will get the nod at catcher Wednesday.
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