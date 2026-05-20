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Tyler Stephenson News: On base four times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Stephenson went 1-for-1 with three walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.

The 29-year-old catcher has had a tough start to the season at the plate, but his .183/.291/.292 slash line may just be the product of bad luck. Stephenson's .235 BABIP is far below his career .318 mark, and he's shaved nearly seven points off his career-worst 33.9 percent strikeout rate from 2025. Tuesday's performance is at least a good sign he's not pressing to try and force a breakout.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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