Tyler Stephenson News: On bench Sunday
Stephenson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Stephenson started the previous three games and will receive Sunday off after going 3-for-11 with two doubles and a run scored during that span. Jose Trevino will take over behind the plate and bat eighth for the series finale in Pittsburgh.
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