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Tyler Stephenson News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Stephenson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Stephenson started the previous three games and will receive Sunday off after going 3-for-11 with two doubles and a run scored during that span. Jose Trevino will take over behind the plate and bat eighth for the series finale in Pittsburgh.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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