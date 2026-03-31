Tyler Stephenson News: Out of Reds' lineup
Stephenson is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Pirates.
It's a routine day off for Stephenson, who has now started three of the Reds' first five tilts. Jose Trevino will do the catching and bat eighth for Cincinnati on Tuesday.
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