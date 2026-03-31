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Tyler Stephenson News: Out of Reds' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Stephenson is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Pirates.

It's a routine day off for Stephenson, who has now started three of the Reds' first five tilts. Jose Trevino will do the catching and bat eighth for Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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