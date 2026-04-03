Tyler Stephenson News: Plays hero Friday

Stephenson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Stephenson broke a 3-3 tie in the ninth inning with a two-run shot off Chris Martin that proved to be the game-winning homer. After opening the season 0-for-9, the 29-year-old has recorded hits in back-to-back games. While he's sat out two of the Reds' first seven contests, Stephenson went deep 13 times in 342 regular-season plate appearances last season and has posted a double-digit homer total in four of five years, with the outlier coming during an injury-riddled 2022 campaign.