Tyler Stephenson News: Pops first spring homer
Stephenson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring game against the Cubs.
Stephenson popped a second-inning homer, his first of the Cactus League. The catcher appears to be coming around with hits in three of his last four games but is batting just .176 (6-for-34) this spring. Stephenson will be Cincinnati's starting catcher, but those occasional starts he used to get as a designated hitter may dry up in 2026. Eugenio Suarez is expected to serve as the everyday DH this season.
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