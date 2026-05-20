Tyler Stephenson News: Receiving afternoon off
Stephenson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Stephenson will get a breather for Wednesday's matinee game after he started behind the plate in each of the Reds' previous three contests. P.J. Higgins will get the nod at catcher in the series finale, forming a battery with starting pitcher Andrew Abbott.
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