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Tyler Stephenson News: Receiving afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Stephenson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Stephenson will get a breather for Wednesday's matinee game after he started behind the plate in each of the Reds' previous three contests. P.J. Higgins will get the nod at catcher in the series finale, forming a battery with starting pitcher Andrew Abbott.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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