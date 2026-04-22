Tyler Stephenson News: Receiving breather Wednesday
Stephenson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Stephenson had started behind the plate in each of the Reds' last five games, so he'll get some rest Wednesday while Cincinnati closes out its series at Tampa with a day game after a night game. P.J. Higgins will handle catching duties for the Reds.
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