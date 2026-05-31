Tyler Stephenson News: Receiving rest Sunday
Stephenson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Stephenson will be handed a routine day off after he started behind the plate in each of Cincinnati's last five games. P.J. Higgins will handle catching duties for the Reds in the series finale.
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