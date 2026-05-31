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Tyler Stephenson News: Receiving rest Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Stephenson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Stephenson will be handed a routine day off after he started behind the plate in each of Cincinnati's last five games. P.J. Higgins will handle catching duties for the Reds in the series finale.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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