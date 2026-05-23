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Tyler Stephenson News: Resting during nightcap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Stephenson isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

After going 0-for-3 with a strikeout during a 9-1 loss in Game 1, Stephenson will move to the bench for Game 2 while P.J. Higgins starts behind the plate.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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