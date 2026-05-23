Tyler Stephenson News: Resting during nightcap
Stephenson isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
After going 0-for-3 with a strikeout during a 9-1 loss in Game 1, Stephenson will move to the bench for Game 2 while P.J. Higgins starts behind the plate.
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