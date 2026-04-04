Tyler Stephenson News: Resting Saturday
Stephenson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
After hitting the game-winning home run in the ninth inning of Friday's contest, Stephenson will take a seat on the bench to begin Saturday's game. Jose Trevino will get the nod at catcher and bat ninth.
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