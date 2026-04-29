Tyler Stephenson News: Resting Wednesday
Stephenson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Jose Trevino will receive a turn behind the dish while Stephenson rests in the penultimate game of the series. Stephenson had started in eight of the Reds' previous 10 games, going 4-for-28 (.143 average) with three RBI over that stretch.
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