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Tyler Stephenson News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Stephenson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Jose Trevino will receive a turn behind the dish while Stephenson rests in the penultimate game of the series. Stephenson had started in eight of the Reds' previous 10 games, going 4-for-28 (.143 average) with three RBI over that stretch.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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