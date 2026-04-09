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Tyler Stephenson News: Sitting out matinee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Stephenson is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Miami.

Stephenson had started each of the last four games for the Reds, so he'll get a breather in Thursday's series finale. P.J. Higgins is getting the start at catcher and batting ninth for Cincinnati.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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