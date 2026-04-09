Tyler Stephenson News: Sitting out matinee
Stephenson is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Miami.
Stephenson had started each of the last four games for the Reds, so he'll get a breather in Thursday's series finale. P.J. Higgins is getting the start at catcher and batting ninth for Cincinnati.
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