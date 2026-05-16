Tyler Stephenson News: Sitting Saturday
Stephenson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Stephenson will pick out a seat on the bench Saturday after going 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly during Cincinnati's win in Friday's contest. Jose Trevino will start behind the dish and bat eighth while Stephenson rests.
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