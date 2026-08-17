Tyler Stephenson headshot

Tyler Stephenson News: Taking seat for second game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Stephenson is absent from the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Stephenson started at catcher in the first game of the twin bill, going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. The Reds will turn to Jose Trevino behind the dish for the nightcap.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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