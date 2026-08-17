Tyler Stephenson News: Taking seat for second game
Stephenson is absent from the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Stephenson started at catcher in the first game of the twin bill, going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. The Reds will turn to Jose Trevino behind the dish for the nightcap.
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