Tyler Stephenson News: Taking seat Saturday
Stephenson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Boston.
Stephenson began the season by going 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's loss, and he'll get an extra day to rest Saturday with Jose Trevino starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
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