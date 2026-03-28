Tyler Stephenson headshot

Tyler Stephenson News: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Stephenson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Boston.

Stephenson began the season by going 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's loss, and he'll get an extra day to rest Saturday with Jose Trevino starting behind the dish and batting eighth.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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