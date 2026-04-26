Tyler Stephenson News: Taking seat Sunday
Stephenson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Tigers.
Stephenson started the first two games of the series against Detroit and will receive Sunday off after going 1-for-6 with two walks, a double, an RBI and four strikeouts. Jose Trevino (back) will start behind the plate in his return from the injured list.
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