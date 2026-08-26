Tyler Stephenson News: Taking seat Wednesday
Stephenson is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in San Francisco.
Stephenson will rest during Wednesday's matinee after starting each of the previous four contests. Jose Trevino will start behind the plate and bat eighth as the Reds look to avoid a sweep.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Stephenson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Stephenson See More