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Tyler Stephenson News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:14am

Stephenson is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in San Francisco.

Stephenson will rest during Wednesday's matinee after starting each of the previous four contests. Jose Trevino will start behind the plate and bat eighth as the Reds look to avoid a sweep.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
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