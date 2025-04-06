Tyler Tolbert News: Pilfers two more bags in win

Tolbert stole two bases while appearing as a pinch runner in Sunday's 4-1 win over Baltimore.

Despite receiving only three plate appearances since his promotion March 31, the rookie utility man has flashed his speed, swiping four bags in four attempts. Tolbert pinch ran for designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino in the seventh inning and promptly stole second and third off Orioles reliever Seranthony Dominguez. Tolbert slashed an anemic .240/.323/.323 over 522 plate appearances across two minor league levels in 2024, so it will be difficult for him to find regular playing time in Kansas City. However, given his proficiency on the basepaths, Tolbert could accumulate steals in a bench role while Dairon Blanco (Achilles) is on the injured list.