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Tyler Tolbert News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

The Royals recalled Tolbert from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

To make room on the 26-man roster, the Royals DFA'd Elias Diaz. Tolbert has appeared in seven games for Kansas City this season and is a career .273/.311/.364 hitter across 62 plate appearances. He's hit .260/.365/.288 with just two extra-base hits, five RBI, 11 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a 12:21 BB:K across 86 trips to the plate at Triple-A this season.

Tyler Tolbert
Kansas City Royals
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