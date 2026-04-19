Tyler Tolbert News: Sent to Triple-A
The Royals optioned Tolbert to Tripel-A Omaha on Sunday.
Tolbert made Kansas City's Opening Day roster but totaled just five plate appearances in eight games during the first three-plus weeks of the season. He if he rejoins the big club later this season, the 28-year-old isn't likely to serve as much more than a pinch runner and defensive replacement.
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