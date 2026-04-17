Tyler Uberstine headshot

Tyler Uberstine Injury: To 7-day IL with shoulder soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Uberstine was placed on the 7-day injured list with right shoulder soreness at Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Uberstine made his major-league debut earlier this month, appearing in one game for the Red Sox back on April 5 against the Padres. He allowed one run on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts across 2.2 innings. Uberstine was sent back to Worcester the following day.

Tyler Uberstine
Boston Red Sox
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