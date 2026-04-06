Tyler Uberstine News: Goes back to Triple-A

The Red Sox optioned Uberstine to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

Uberstine was unlikely to be available to pitch for another day or two after tossing 2.2 innings and 45 pitches in relief during Sunday's loss to the Padres, so the Red Sox will send him back to the minors to clear room on the active roster for right-hander Garrett Whitlock (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list. Once he's back in Worcester, Uberstine will likely settle back into the rotation after making his MLB debut out of the bullpen.