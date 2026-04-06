Tyler Uberstine News: Takes L in MLB debut

Uberstine (0-1) was credited with Sunday's loss, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in an 8-6 loss to the Padres.

Uberstine made his MLB debut and pitched two scoreless innings before Jackson Merrill drove a middle-middle fastball over the fence to lead off the eighth. He also walked a batter and gave up a double later in the frame. Overall, the right-hander threw the ball well and filled up the zone (45 pitches, 34 strikes), but he left that one pitch up to Merrill. Uberstine, who was a starter in the minor leagues, is expected to provide length out of the bullpen while he's up in the majors.