Tyler Wade News: Cut loose by Rangers
The Rangers released Wade on Monday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Wade had been at Triple-A Round Rock, where he was slashing only .226/.315/.242 across his first 73 plate appearances. The 31-year-old will now be on the lookout for a new organization that's in need of utility depth.
Tyler Wade
Free Agent
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