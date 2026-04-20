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Tyler Wade News: Cut loose by Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

The Rangers released Wade on Monday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Wade had been at Triple-A Round Rock, where he was slashing only .226/.315/.242 across his first 73 plate appearances. The 31-year-old will now be on the lookout for a new organization that's in need of utility depth.

Tyler Wade
 Free Agent
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