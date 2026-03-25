Tyler Wade News: Headed to Round Rock

The Rangers reassigned Wade to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

After failing to win a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Wade looks like he'll stick around in the organization as utility depth at Triple-A. The 31-year-old saw action in 60 big-league games for the Padres in 2025, slashing .206/.309/.252 with no home runs, one stolen base, 13 runs and nine RBI across 127 plate appearances.