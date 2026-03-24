Tyler Wade News: Missed out on roster spot
Wade did not make the Rangers roster, Jeff Wilson of AllDlls.com reports.
Wade and Mark Canha are two non-roster invitees that lost out on spot, the Rangers announced Ezequiel Duran, Sam Haggerty and Andrew McCutchen won bench jobs. Texas hopes Wade is willing to stick with the organization.
Tyler Wade
Free Agent
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