Tyler Wade News: Remains in organization

Wade cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso.

Wade was designated for assignment last Thursday after losing his spot on the 40-man roster to Jose Iglesias. After clearing waivers, Wade will stick around in the organization as a member of the Triple-A club. He logged 155 plate appearances over 90 games for the Padres in 2024, slashing .217/.285/.239 with no home runs and eight stolen bases.