Tyler Wade headshot

Tyler Wade News: Remains with Padres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Wade cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso.

Wade was designated for assignment Thursday after losing his spot on the roster to Jose Iglesias. Wade will get to stick with the Padres organization in their farm system. The 30-year-old made his last appearance in the minors during 2023 for Triple-A Las Vegas after the Athletics designated him for assignment.

Tyler Wade
San Diego Padres
