Tyler Wade News: Removed from 40-man roster
The Padres designated Wade for assignment Thursday.
Wade turned in a .524 OPS over 90 games with San Diego last season, but the Padres valued him mostly for his ability to play three infield spots and all three outfield positions. His versatility wasn't enough to win him a spot on the Opening Day roster, as Jose Iglesias is capable of providing similar defensive coverage in the infield while bringing a more potent bat to the table.
