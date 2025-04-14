Tyler Wade News: Starting Monday vs. Cubs

Wade is starting in center field and batting eighth against the Cubs on Monday.

Wade appears to be San Diego's top option at center field with Jackson Merrill (hamstring) and Brandon Lockridge (hamstring) both on the 10-day injured list. Wade will make his first major-league start of the season Monday after filling in as a defensive substitute twice during the weekend series against the Rockies. The 30-year-old appeared in 90 regular-season games for the Padres in 2024, slashing .217/.285/.239 with eight stolen bases, 28 runs scored and eight RBI across 155 plate appearances.