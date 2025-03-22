Tyler Wade News: Swats spring homer

Wade went 2-for-3 with a home run, three total RBI and a walk in Friday's Cactus League victory against the Cubs.

Wade plated three of San Diego's five runs, laying down an RBI bunt single in the fourth inning and slugging a two-run shot to right field in the sixth. The first of the two hits was more in line with Wade's skill set, as he ranked in the 85th percentile in sprint speed last year and has just seven home runs over eight big-league regular seasons. Wade has a .205/.279/.333 slash line this spring as he competes for a roster spot as a utility man for the Padres.