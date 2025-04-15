Tyler Wells Injury: Closing in on mound work
Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Tuesday that Wells (elbow) will begin throwing bullpen sessions within the next two weeks, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Elias suggested that Wells could be ready to contribute with the Orioles during the latter half of summer. The right-hander is coming back from a UCL revision and internal brace augmentation surgery on his right elbow, which he underwent last June.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now