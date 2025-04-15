Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Wells headshot

Tyler Wells Injury: Closing in on mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Tuesday that Wells (elbow) will begin throwing bullpen sessions within the next two weeks, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Elias suggested that Wells could be ready to contribute with the Orioles during the latter half of summer. The right-hander is coming back from a UCL revision and internal brace augmentation surgery on his right elbow, which he underwent last June.

Tyler Wells
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now