Tyler Wells News: Optioned to Norfolk
The Orioles optioned Wells to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
Wells owns a 3.44 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 18.1 innings this season, but the O's will send him to the minors to help make room on the active roster for Dietrich Enns' (foot) return from the injured list and Nick Raquet's promotion from Triple-A. Wells will likely be welcomed back to Baltimore's bullpen once the team needs a fresh arm.
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