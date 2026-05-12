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Tyler Wells News: Rejoins MLB bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Orioles recalled Wells from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Wells was optioned down to Triple-A Norfolk on May 2 in order to help make room on the roster for a couple additions. With Grant Wolfram (back) being placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, room was created for Wells to return to the big club.

Tyler Wells
Baltimore Orioles
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