Tyler Wells News: Rejoins MLB bullpen
The Orioles recalled Wells from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Wells was optioned down to Triple-A Norfolk on May 2 in order to help make room on the roster for a couple additions. With Grant Wolfram (back) being placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, room was created for Wells to return to the big club.
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